Winter Light, an ongoing exhibition, highlights the importance of simplicity in life

City-based Gallery Space is hosting a joint art exhibition titled Winter Light, where two artists from Kolkata, Shyamal Mukherjee and Chaitali Chanda, are showcasing more than 20 artworks. Adorning the walls of the gallery, the artworks by the artists are different from each other yet have one common theme holding them together — tales of simplicity.

Artwork from artist Shyamal Mukherjee's Bawa-Biwi series

On one hand, there is artist Shyamal Mukherjee, who has spent his entire life in Kolkata, only venturing out to attend showings of his works. The artist, who completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in 1987, and then his Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in 1989 from the Rabindra Bharati University, is known for his works on reverse oil or acrylic painting on transparent acrylic sheets. Expect to see a strong Bengal School figurative tradition being carried ahead and interpreted in a contemporary way. “Most of my inspiration comes from observing people. In my Bawa-Biwi series of paintings, all you can see is happiness, there is not an iota of grief in it. Only happy and colourful figures,” he says. Most of the people Mukherjee paints are performers of some type or something all of us do in our day-to-day life, like going to the market or sitting at home. His figures are dressed in some of the brightest shades of orange, faces almost cartoon-like and their fingers podgy, making a striking image. Another interesting feature in his paintings are that his characters are in pairs or larger groups, never alone.

On the other hand, there is artist Chaitali Chanda, whose acrylic on canvas artworks are more intricate in nature, replete with minute details and expressions of the characters, be it of happiness, coyness or mischief. In her artwork titled Waiting, one can see the facial expressions of the group of ladies, while in another artwork titled Golden Fruits one can not only observe the facial expressions but also the minute details of the mango tree and the fruits being collected. “Through my works, I have tried to portray our regular life in Kolkata for a greater audience. All my paintings are a reflection of what I see in the streets of Kolkata,” says Chaitali, signing off.



The exhibition is on till December 25 (11 am to 7 pm) at Gallery Space, Banjara Hills.

