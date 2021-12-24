Devanshi Rungta of Art Rickshaw decodes her success in digital efforts

Art Rickshaw, under the mentorship of Devanshi Rungta and her mother Shailja, was quick to go full-fledged digital during the pandemic. Since it was actually their motto ‘to make art accessible to all,’ the switch was swift and easier. From conducting live sessions with artists from across the globe to selling art kits online and initiating new collaborations, 2021 was an eventful year for this art hub based at Hindustan Park.

Going live Recalling the significant moves of Art Rickshaw, a young Devanshi tells us, “The first quarter of 2021 was especially challenging, as our operations were gearing up to cater to clients at our studio location. Thankfully, the 2020 lockdown experience came in handy and we were quickly able to transition to online classes via Zoom. We also heavily focused on our Instagram Live s e s s i o n s with some of the best m e n t o r s in the country conducting free art sessions on the p a g e. In fact, t h e s e sessions proved to be such a hit, that we have decided to make them a permanent feature.”

Also read: From jute craft to impasto painting, learn it all at Art Rickshaw in South Kolkata

Acknowledging that the accessibility to art tools might be a challenge, Art Rickshaw started delivering kits at the doorstep. Devanshi avers, “We sold over 500 different kits over a span of two months. We also started collaborating with prestigious stationery labels such as Staedtler and introduced our very own Art Box filled with different kinds of art stationery and workshop materials.” Indulgent sessions Their extremely popular Sip and Paint and Pottery sessions are back at the venue this winter and that’s exciting for any art enthusiast. “The idea of holding a Sip and Paint sessions germinated from the need to create an avenue where anyone could come and enjoy art, in a social setting. The décor, ambience, and the act of painting done under the guidance of a professional artist provide for a much-needed change over a regular weekend hangout. Some of the best sessions have seen two to three different groups coming in separately and then leaving after finding a deep connection,” shares Devanshi, who loves interacting with passionate artists.

Devanshi is most enthused about their newly-launched space, located on the ground floor, built with a focus on creativity, accessibility, and innovation. “We hope to make this space a celebration of everything artful. We are planning to officially launch the new space at the beginning of next year. Also, we have a surprise for our audience as we will be back with a new identity in the New Year, as well,” signs off the artist