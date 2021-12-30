Display of fractured dreams from the past

KOCHI: A bronze sculpture of a svelte man floating in the air, riding a bicycle with one hand and reading a book he is holding in the other may look like a frame from a fantasy. But for its maker, V Satheesan, ‘Acrobat’ is a reflection of the struggles he went through while nurturing his skill during his initial days as an artist. Under the gleaming sepia lights inside the Museum Art Gallery, a total of his 18 sculptures that speak volumes on life and nature are on display. Titled Fractured Dreams, the exhibition by the 53-year-old artist who has around 35 years of experience reflects his life and inspirations.

The slender figurines part of the majority of the sculptures is a self-reflection, says Satheesan. Hailing from a village in Kappil near Varkala, his childhood was filled with innocent friendships and curiosity. His father, who was a carpenter, didn’t earn much. This forced Satheesan to create his own toys using leftover wood from his father’s workshop.

That is where the artist found the purpose of his life. To help tell stories through chilled pieces of wood. The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi award winner, with many national and international accolades to his credit, found his inspiration at the international galleries and art camps he visited across the world.

“Bronze is a royal medium and I feel more comfortable working with it. I love to travel and all these ideas took birth in my mind during my journeys. Memories of my struggles, days I spent struggling to be an artist without any financial backing still haunt me. When an idea pops up, I sketch it on a train or bus ticket, whatever I can find around me. I finish the sketch before I mould my bronze figures. ‘I am not Alone’ is a self-reflection — that is me standing under a light in my 20’s while joining Masters in Fine Arts in Delhi. It was an image from my memory, of being under deep financial stress,” explains Satheesan.

The polished bronze figures with an element of patina give his figurines an antique look, a testimony to his timeless craftsmanship. The ‘Journey’ series made in bronze and mixed media showcase how human beings find happiness in small things. Playful children, the ecstasy of a mother’s love and happiness of innocent childhoods, Rainy Day — an experiment by Satheesan using water and bronze figures — are all ode to such peculiar emotions.

Satheesan has also portrayed a personal instance, the ‘Recapitulation of a dead romance’. In this, he interprets his first love, which failed as he was struggling financially. The man standing on the ground with a dragonfly in hand, and holding on to a flying woman in another, showcases how Satheesan was made to choose between the hope of a career in art and his romance. Refugees and Nest is yet another heart-churning series, that makes a viewer take a long hard look at themselves.