Transgender Queer Art Fest with the theme ‘We Are Not the Others’ will be held at Bangalore International Center from February 5th to 7th.

The transgender artists of Sahodari Foundation have come together to showcase their best art works at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. The exhibition displays the works of almost 25 talented artists covering genres like abstract, surrealism, cubism and pop art. The artworks can be purchased and thirty percent of the sales will go towards supporting the transgender community.

The event is curated by a transgender activist, poet, artist and the founder of Sahodari Foundation- Kalki Subramaniam. She has trained numerous people from the community through the foundation. She will also be performing an original solo production titled ‘Phallus, I Cut.’ The exhibition also has free workshops on February 6th and 7th for the transgender community on topics ranging from photography, abstract painting and flow painting to storytelling and Madhubhani art.

At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. February 5th, 6 pm onwards.