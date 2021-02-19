Celebrating crafts and genius craftsmanship, British Council, India in New Delhi hosts an exquisite exhibition. Part of the third edition of India Craft Week, the Warli exhibition by the British Council features rare paintings of the creative genius Jivya Soma Mashe, the pioneer who popularised Warli art, nationally and internationally.

The Warli Exhibit is an India/UK collaboration between The Clay Foundation and Warli Artists showcasing Warli art’s evolution and critical partnerships in Craft. At the launch were Shri Arjun Munda Minister of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to the Republic of India and Barbara Wickham OBE, Director, British Council India.

Speaking on the association, Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India British Council said “India’s crafts, arts and culture is its DNA, global competitive advantage and driver of wealth creation in the formal and informal economy. The crafts economy includes tens of millions of craftworkers producing astonishing work of quality in rural communities and the metros in India.”

The exhibition is for public display until 21 st February at the British Council Gallery in New Delhi, from 11 am to 7 pm.