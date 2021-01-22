COVID-19 has forced a lot of us to turn our attention to our creative side. So, if you’re among those whom the pandemic has turned into an amateur artist, here’s where you can get your hands on some great art supplies...

Prince Marketing

It’s one of the best stores for DIY projects. The store has a wide range of products

from stationery and craft paper to quilling paper and handicrafts. They also have a huge collection of wooden beads and clips. The popular resin art that is breaking the internet can be found here too. The store offers resin along with moulds of different shapes and designs. It also has eco-friendly products such as jute tape, jute sheets and bamboo boxes. For those into journaling, this place is heaven as it has a huge collection of design tapes, handmade paper, felt paper, glaze paper, foam marble sheets, velvet paper, craft punch, design stencils, stickers and more. At Cubbonpete.

Skillsupplies

The store caters to all the potters and sculptors. They sell polymer clay and different instruments for pottery and sculpting. The store also has terracotta clay and material to make clay jewellery. Laser soldering machines, loops and other essentials are also sold here. The best part about the store is there are frequent workshops where they teach pottery, sculpting and jewellery making. For artists who don’t mind getting their hands dirty this place is must-visit.

At Varthur Main Road, Kundanhalli Gate.

Pony Craft Store

It’s India’s first online craft store and has a wide collection of craft supplies. It also has an offline store on Cunningham Road. It has a beautiful collection of soft yarn, wool, embroidery kits, jewellery essentials, sewing and knitting supplies and materials for crochet. At Cunningham Road.

New India Hobby Centre

Started in 2013, the place is a dream for all aero-modeling hobbyists. It has supplies such as balsa cement, anabond cyanoacrylate, gliders, telescope kits, sun boards, foam boards etc. It caters to grownups and kids who are interested in building projects and experimenting with technology. At LBS layout, Jogupalya.

Bhaskar Art Centre

This place is undoubtedly the Mecca for Bengaluru’s artists, art lovers and fine arts students. The store opened in 1984 and is still the busiest art store you will find. It has art supplies from brands such as Camlin, Faber Castell, Artist, Newton, Pabeo, Winds and Camel. It offers canvases of different sizes and textures, papers – cartridge, ivory, cold press cotton sheets, card stacks, print paper etc. The store has a huge collection of watercolor paints, oil and acrylic paints, pastels, charcoal, graphite and a lot more. It is located on Avenue road and also has a store at Chitrakala Parishat. At Ashoka Market, Avenue Road and Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road