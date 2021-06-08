Emami Art, one of India’s leading contemporary art galleries hosts an online fundraiser exhibition ‘Lyrical Sensibilities’, in a modest endeavour to complement the continuing pandemic relief efforts.

The exhibition features some of the signed, limited edition serigraphs by the eminent city artist Jogen Chowdhury. The exposition comprises two distinct styles for which he is widely known — the crosshatchings of flaccid, sensuous iconographies, both Gods and men and the black brush drawings tinted with colours, which show the calligraphic rhythm and simplicity as well as the organic unity between man and nature.

A percentage of the proceeds of the sale of the artworks will go towards rehabilitating communities that are suffering due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The fundraiser exhibition is on till 12th June 2021 and can be viewed at www.emamiart.com