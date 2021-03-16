Kolkata Centre for Creativity's latest exhibition My Kolkata in Kolkata 2.0 is an initiative to engage with photographers who strive to capture the less explored and unconventional sides of the beautiful city of Kolkata. The exhibition, curated by Reena Dewan, director of Kolkata Centre for Creativity is in collaboration with the Zoo Authority of West Bengal.

Vinod Kumar Yadav, IFS, principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, West Bengal, with participant Apu Das

"MKIK 2.0, is an initiative to engage photographers all over with the purpose of capturing the less explored distinction between the conventional productive activities and leisure driven unconventional productive activities of the people in Kolkata. The lives of individuals are layered with such activities and often go unnoticed. However, these activities are reflective of different perspectives intimately associated with leisure. It is an exhibition that intends to comment through photography on leisure and its influence on people from all walks of life, particularly during the time of a global pandemic," tells Reena.

Judges -photographers Tapas Roy and Suvomoy Mitra

In an attempt to see the city through the lens of different perspectives, the exhibition invited acclaimed professional and enthusiastic amateur photographers to send in photographs that have captured the very ethos of the city. After an overwhelming response from an open call for submissions, 55 photographers have been shortlisted to exhibit their version of the City of Joy at My Kolkata in Kolkata 2.0.

"The photographs on display are accustomed with the vibrant and happy lives of individuals but there are certain layers that often go unnoticed and that will be on focus during the exhibition My Kolkata in Kolkata 2.0 intends to comment through photography on leisure and its influence on people from all walks of life, particularly during the time of a global pandemic, when people have an abundance of ease under lockdowns and seek to channelize the time into productive outcomes," adds Reena.

Scenographer Swarup Dutta with participant Sourav Kundu

Each photograph has a story to tell and has deep-rooted emotions attached. "The concept of ‘Kolkata’ as a city has many interpretations and subjective meanings which the exhibition has attempted to capture by showcasing the organic talent of the participants through their creative expressions," concludes Reena.

My Kolkata in Kolkata 2.0 will be open till March 21. The same exhibition will also be on display from March 28 till April 4 at Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.