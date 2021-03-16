Explore the unexplored kaleidoscope of the city of joy through the lens of photographers – established and budding. Kolkata Centre for Creativity is organizing ‘My Kolkata in Kolkata 2.0’ an initiative to engage photographers all over to capture the less explored and unconventional sides of the beautiful city of Kolkata.

After an overwhelming response from an open call for submissions, 55 photographers have been selected to exhibit their version of the ‘City of Joy’ at My Kolkata in Kolkata 2.0. My Kolkata in Kolkata 2.0 intends to comment through photography on leisure and its influence on people from all walks of life, particularly during the time of a global pandemic, when people have an abundance of ease under lockdowns and seek to channelize the time into productive outcomes. Each photograph has a story to tell and has deep- rooted emotions attached. The concept of ‘Kolkata’ as a city has many interpretations and subjective meanings which the exhibition has attempted to capture by showcasing the organic talent of the participants through their creative expressions.

The exhibition is curated by Reena Dewan, Director, Kolkata Centre for Creativity and is scheduled to be on display till 21st March, 2021. This exhibition is in collaboration with the Zoo Authority of West Bengal.