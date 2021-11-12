Visuals of personal expression in this art exhibition in Delhi

This exhibition is akin to a celebration of art in its entirety along with the flair of these artists.

I have always wanted to do something, like provide a platform to upcoming artists. Meraki [translated from Greek to English] means to put your creative soul into something. This [word] perfectly reflects my organisation, which features creative representations of artists’ souls,” says Defence Colony resident Chandni Gulati Aggarwal, the 27-year-old founder of virtual art gallery Merakii Art House.

An art exhibition hosted by Merakii that features works by artists from across India begins today at Pearey Lal Bhawan’s Artizen Art Gallery at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. The exhibition, which will continue till November 15, is an initiative to bring to the foreground artists who are trying to make their mark in the industry. Titled ‘Oblivion’, the 20 artists—Aggarwal, a visual artist, will also showcase her works—whose works will be displayed here, reflect their souls in their work and execute thoughts on canvas in unique ways.

Special collective

Curated by Aggarwal, this exhibition—an attempt to revive the art industry post the pandemic—is the gallery’s first offline event after the COVID-induced lockdown. “There isn’t much of a theme we’re following. I posted an open-call poster on social media inviting artists who wanted to present their work. However, I was specific about the criteria—I wanted to curate artists who had a different and unique view,” Aggarwal says.

Of the artists displaying their works here, 16-year-old Gargi Raichand will be exhibiting ‘Not a Rough Diamond’. Raichand’s artwork represents the young Indian woman who is self-sufficient. Alongside paintings, this exhibition will also feature photographers such as 35-year-old Bhanu Devgan from Noida. Devgan uses multiple-exposure photography and micro art in an attempt to represent the nature around him. Using multiple exposures, he clicked nine images, which were then merged to create one photograph. “Being cooped up in my home during COVID, I was restricted to the garden behind my house for inspiration. I realised nature had a lot to offer as an art subject, and began capturing images of flowers and birds,” says Devgan, who has been a photographer since 2008.

Talent galore

Siddhartha Das (45) from Gurugram creates ‘pen and ink’ art. His paintings comprise sketches of medieval architecture that are of lesser-known landscapes and monuments. Merging rich chronicles and background stories, the sketches made by Das feature an array of subjects, be it the historic village in Cantabria, Spain or the architectural marvels that are the terracotta temples in Bishnupur, West Bengal. Speaking of his approach, Das shares, “Although I have tried a number of mediums, I feel pen and ink poses a challenge for me. There is no scope of correction. Also, it is interesting to see how I can produce different textures in a painting that is essentially black and white.”

With an array of works following a multitude of genres displayed here, this exhibition is akin to a celebration of art in its entirety along with the flair of these artists.