Everything Art!

The moment you walk in, art seeps into you, surprising you with its grandeur and magnificence. Artworks in myriad mediums vie for one’s attention here. Sculptures and paintings in a range of mediums and from varied perspectives have been exhibited at this studio. Christened ‘The Stone Sculpture Studio’, the space is the brainchild of artist and art director Premachandran.

The studio is Premachandran’s offering to art, a double delight for art lovers in the city. With a gallery and an academy dedicated to a range of studies, the studio is set to change the artscape of the city. Premachandran has worked in more than 30 films as an art director.



“This has been a dream,” says Premachandran, as he nods at the studio where some of the artists are busy creating masterpieces. “We have a lot of talented youngsters who need the right kind of teaching and direction. Here, an artist will learn all kinds of crafts. That’s how the syllabus has been designed,” says Premachandran. The studio has been set up in an Ammaveedu — residence of the consort of a yesteryear Maharaja — located by the side of Uppidamoodu bridge at Kaithamukku.





The gallery is open to the public. Anyone can walk in and take in all the glorious works. The admission for the art classes will be open in a matter of weeks. The studio will also sponsor students from economically weaker sections. Classes on a wide range of art, such as oil painting, sculpture making, water colouring, wood carving, portrait making, photography, applied arts, ship modelling, aeromodelling and so on are included in the syllabus.

“Art shouldn’t be taught in the traditional way. Our focus is to offer a platform for students to learn from exceptional artists. Apart from a three-year course, short-term courses will also be available for students. Adults can also learn the art here,” says Premachandran. The place has been designed in such a way that the elderly can relax here and enjoy the creative works, he says. There is no entry fee as here they are celebrating art.

Another highlight is the art museum that Premachandran is setting up in honour of actor Madhu. “It is my tribute to the actor who introduced me to the film industry. It will feature his life story through a range of artworks and a wax model,” says Premachandran.

The viewers can either buy the art they love or order a replica from the gallery. The artists themselves will retouch the works, leaving their signature on the replicas. “The idea is to make art accessible for all. The original price of the paintings and the sculptures would run into lakhs. But there are many who would want to keep artworks at home. They can get a replica at an affordable price from here. You wouldn’t know the difference. The gallery also aims to support artists by offering them a space to showcase their works,” says artist Vivek Premachandran, son of Premachandran.

His larger dream is to organise an art biennale.