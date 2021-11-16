New art space and gallery opens its doors in Gurugram

Shailja’s Studio, a new art space and gallery, recently opened its door in the neighbourhood of Gurugram’s Golf Course. Spread across 1200 sq metres, it aims to offer a space where creative minds can create and present their artwork.

“I have always loved playing with colours and enabling the artistic streak within people—be it visual arts, performance arts or literary arts. Gurugram, I felt, lacked a space where creative minds could not only showcase their works but also create them in peace. With Shailja’s Studio, I hope to fill this void,” shares founder Shailja Jain.





Shailja, who is an artist herself, also plans to conduct a workshop called ‘Sip & Shade’. “Targeting stressed individuals, these workshops are meant to be a fun stress-busting exercise that helps stimulate creativity and facilitate teamwork,” shares Shailja whose work has made it to galleries across the country. She further stresses that these interactive sessions are crafted to suit artists of all levels, ‘especially those who have never held a paintbrush in their lives’ and promises to make learning art easy and engaging.



Where: 1619, Tower B, EMAAR Digital Greens, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 61, Gurugram 122011



