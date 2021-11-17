Threading her way to records

A nine-hour long strenuous attempt of Ashna Mathew has found her a place in the India Book of Records. She has created a map of India using French knots

KOCHI: A computer engineer of UST Global, Thiruvananthapuram, Ashna, daughter of Mathew John who is an engineer at Railways is very passionate about fashion designing. “Form my school days, I have been designing dresses along with my mother. I have designed frocks for children and dresses for women using multiple fabrics and artefacts. French knots are a relatively less common method. When I found out about the India Book of Records, I thought of giving it a try,” Ashna said.

A peculiar note

French Knot is an embroidery method where the thread is wound around the needle, which is then passed back through the fabric at almost the same point to form a small dot. High-quality embroidery thread is used to create the knots The bud of the stitching is just like a dot of a sketch pen.

“I started to make the map at 9 pm on September 26 and completed it by 6 am on the next day. Only three intervals of 10 minutes each were taken during the period. Making French knots is a tiring job. Five or six knots can be created in a minute. The map is 8.2 inches high and eight inches wide. The IBR authorities described it as the biggest map of India made using French knots.

All the process of making the map was recorded on video and sent to the IBR at Faridabad, Haryana. The map of India has all 28 states and eight union territories. Different colours were used to create different states, said Ashna.