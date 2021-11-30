This city exhibition displays an assortment of engaging images by global shutterbugs

Be it a landscape, a street full of people or animals, photographers have the ability to portray these scenes in unique and creative ways. Avanish Dureha from Greater Noida, a former commander in the Indian Navy who has taken up photography as a hobby, shared, “If you ask 10 people with cameras to capture the same place, you will get 10 starkly different photographs.”

One of his images titled ‘Baby’s Day Out’ is on display at the Gurushots New Delhi Exhibition at the Open Palm Court at India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road. The photographs at this exhibition, which began on November 26, will be displayed for viewing till 7pm today. A first for Gurushots—an international community of photographers—in India, this exhibition is in collaboration with the Delhi Photography Club. Divided into two themes ‘Powerful Lighting’ and ‘Our Amazing Planet’, 74 global artists are exhibiting their works here.

Capturing the world around

Of the 20,000 photographs submitted for the Gurushots photography challenge, only 74 were selected. When we visited the gallery on Monday afternoon, we saw innovative shots of landscapes, wildlife photographs, street portraits, and collection of varied moments captured by the artists. The exhibition also has a compilation of the 20,000 submissions displayed on an LED screen.

Gabor Fiedler, Hungary

Featuring submissions from countries such as Patagonia, Denmark, United States, as well as India, the photographs on display are also on view virtually on Gurushots’ Meta (earlier Facebook) page. “Post COVID-19, since a lot of work has been shifted to a virtual platform, working with Gurushots has been extremely interesting. We were worried about the people who would visit the exhibition, but now we provide a virtual walk-through of the exhibition twice a day for anyone who is unable to visit,” said Virendra Shekhawat, founder of Delhi Photography Club.

Speaking of his photograph, which is a part of the ‘Our Amazing Planet’ theme and taken in Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve, Dureha shared, “Elephants are protective, so to get a picture of a baby elephant with its mother, away from the herd walking into the sunset, was something that needed to be captured. Wildlife photography is a challenge; these moments, where the animals are in their natural habitat with their guard down, therefore make it special.”