Making murals come alive

An engineer by profession, Darsana Sajeev created a haven last year to pour out her creativity and exhibit her mural artworks to the public. The online venture ‘Kukkoos nest’ started by the Thrissur native is now a hub of intricate, colourful subjects of any kind, from mythological characters to items that can brighten up your living space.

Intrigued with art since childhood, Darsana delved into mural art quite unexpectedly during one of her visits to Guruvayur temple. The rich, meticulous detailings and deity figures painted on the walls of the temple caught the youngster’s attention. “The vibrant and rich colours, the figure’s facial expressions, all of these struck the 17-year-old me and I wanted to learn the artform,” says Darsana.

Finding a learning source was the next challenge for the artist. Darsana sought the help of an art teacher near her home town in Iranjalikuda to learn the basics of sketches. “It was difficult to find a mural instructor back then, after some research, I found a place, and attended a one week workshop, where I got some insights on colour shading,” she says.

With the basic lessons received, Darsana explored various realms of mural art by herself. Even while working she never let go of art. “I used to sell murals to my colleagues and those in my close circle. I practised it throughout to not lose flair, once it's gone, it’ll be hard to be back on track,” she adds.

Turning her home into a studio space, Darsana does artworks as large as 6ft to those that can be used as wall hangings and even car charms. Radha Krishna, Shiva, Lord Buddha, Ganesha, Jesus Christ are some of her highlights. Referring to customers preferences Darsana can make any art form in a way that would suit the space’s ambience.

Instagram: @kukkoosnest