Down the language lane

The state’s first designated university-run museum has come up at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. Kanakadhara Museum of Arts and Indigenous Culture was conceived by architect Satyajith Ibn and documents the history and evolution of the Malayalam language and the forgotten indigenous culture of the state. The university joined hands with Satyajith, an independent architect and JRF scholar who is currently pursuing PhD in heritage conservation at MS University in Baroda.

“This is my first venture as the chief architect of a museum. Usually, museums are generated based on a collection. But with Kanakadhara, the real task at hand was to create a collection with the artefacts available with the varsity and form a storyline. The result is the culmination of an extensive literary research, artefact collection and site studies which happened in the last 2.5 years,” says Satyajith, Pathanapuram native.

With the help of many, the 28-year-old was able to source materials that fit the theme of the museum which extensively showcases the evolution of culture through a language gallery, indigenous sustainable architectural gallery and heritage wall. Satyajith wanted to take the visitor through the journey of Malayalam from the early Indo-Aryan and Indo-European eras.

“We have data from the time when Vattezhuthu, Kolezhuthu and Grantha script was in use to the polished Malayalam script we use today,” says Satyajith. Language gallery has also archived the 18th-century palm leaf manuscripts written in Malayanma script, Hermann Gundert’s elucidation of the Malayalam grammar, and a Bhashaposhini magazine from 1902.

“I have also highlighted both the present Malayalam script and the Malayanma script to make it easier for people to compare and understand their similarities and differences. The gallery documents the evolution of Malayalam through people, language, and literature,” he adds.

The indigenous sustainable architectural gallery showcases practices that are gradually diminishing due to modernisation, including roofing structures, bamboo huts, tribal huts and treehouses. The Heritage wall explains repressed cultures and the origin of artefacts based on geographical locations. Other galleries have collectables from archaic hand axes of the Paleolithic period. “A space exclusively for students will be set up soon where they can display their artworks,” says Satyajith.

Besides, the museum is also an interactive space. Instead of showing data in a mundane way, images and detailed texts are displayed in panels, giving the visitor in-depth knowledge. “The written content was the result of months of archive research and documentation. The sketches, reliefs, and other murals are made by the Fine Art students of the university,” he says.

The walls of the museum are made of fire and moisture resistant materials. The glass display cases that hold the objects are made from polymethyl methacrylate glass, to protect them from fire and moisture.

The museum space used to be an auditorium, which was revamped by regional masons and workers. “To ensure a design that adheres to international standards, we did many interactions with the workers to make them understand how everything should be done,” says Satyajith.

The lighting for the museum was done by providing due significance to the Colour Rendering Index, lux levels, and the vulnerability of the artefacts towards the light sources. The museum opened on August 26 and can now be visited by the students of the university and its other members. The general public can visit once the pandemic situation improves.