Marvellous miniatures

Najil K N has found his calling in making miniatures. However, his mini works differ from the norm. While plenty of artists creates models of vehicles, food items and other tidbits, Najil focuses more on buildings, preferably ones with historical relevance.

What Najil found difficult was sourcing appropriate materials to start his creations. The Thrissur-resident dabbled with odd materials like cartons, sponges, and even coconut frond spines — eerkil in Malayalam. After multiple attempts, he successfully finished mini models of the Sydney Bridge and the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris with coconut frond spines.

Years later, he came across forex sheets. They suited his purpose perfectly. Since then, he was able to create extremely detailed sculptures with vivid interiors. He finds inspiration from either newspapers or photographs of historic sites. Until the internet became accessible in his hometown, Najil trod a difficult path to source references for his art.

“I don’t have a reason for being obsessed with creating miniatures of buildings. I just happen to like them. Models of vehicles, toys and decors are widely available in the market. But that is not the case with miniatures of buildings. That doesn’t mean other miniature artists and their works are insignificant. I find satisfaction in making mini buildings,” says Najil.

Najil’s mini buildings also have elements of the original landscape. His model of the famous Vadakkumnathan Temple, the legend says the first temple built by Parasurama, turned out to be a breakthrough for his career. The model made out of forex sheet and coconut frondspine became popular overnight to his shock. The Thekke Gopura Nada and the Thekkinkadu Maidanam encircling the temple all appear vividly in his creation.

The intricate detailing of the temple walls, including the windows made of wood, has been given the same texture using the forex sheet. “Whenever I am dealing with problems, I often visit Vadakkumnathan temple. Spending some time there puts me in a better mood. I don’t think anyone has ever tried to replicate the model though the temple has much historical and cultural relevance in our state. There are many paintings, but even they aren’t seen widely compared to the Thrissur Pooram imagery. So, I decided to take up the task,” says Najil.

He has vividly recreated the landscape of the surroundings, including the banyan trees and their roots encroaching the walls. Human forms — some taking selfies, others resting on the ground — all appear at the entrance just like the original. Even the ‘Aanapalla’ and the stains on it are recreated — a testament to Najil’s shrewd observation. “For measurement, I took a photograph of myself standing in front of the temple,” quips the young artist.

Another creation, a house said to date back to the 1980s, is an ode to the architecture of yore. The entire structure is recollected from his memory. Najil picked certain elements of his maternal house, including a stream, grindstones and the well.

“Many have asked me why I am spending so much time on these miniatures. What is the purpose, they ask. I am interested in making historically relevant models and to popularise those architectures that have faded as time went by,” says Najil.

Though he learnt a computer hardware course, Najil was always on the lookout for ‘model-making jobs.’ He asserts that miniature art has more job prospects outside Kerala. “Earlier, architects used to create models of buildings. No,w with the rise of 3D walkthrough technology, no one wants models,” he adds.

To learn the professional side of the artform, Najil travelled even to Pune. He learned that mediums like acrylic and laser can give more realistic outputs than his handmade efforts. He is actively continuing his journey to study further and perfect his craft.

