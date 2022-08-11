‘Sankalp for Khadi’ held in Delhi aims to revive Khadi, handloom industries

Dharoharr by Sankalp for Khadi was held in New Delhi on August 7, 2022, to showcase products by rural artisans as part of an effort to revive the country’s handloom industries.

Fifteen classical musicians performed live as part of the show's opening act in association with partners of Sankalp for Khadi - Raahein ensemble by Dear Sunshine Foundation. The Azadi Power Walk, honouring well-known figures who have transcended stereotypes to make a difference in reviving, promoting, and spreading Khadi, came next. The occasion also presented the Gandhi Smriti Chin to honour numerous guests who made a Sankalp for Khadi promise to revitalise the fabric in the nation and make it the most beloved and cherished fabric of India.

Following the inaugural event, the programme introduced the Dharoharr Pradarshani, a special kiosk presenting the line of Dharoharr products made by rural artisans. The final act, Vrindavan Raas, came next (a specially curated, overwhelming performance by Iskcon).

Speaking on the occasion, Paridhi Sharma, the founder of Sankalp for Khadi told the media sources: "I am immensely glad to present Dharoharr to the country. The idea behind Dharoharr will pave new avenues for rural India to develop sustainable business opportunities and employment. And will re-introduce 'Make in India' products to the present generation, encouraging them to make rural crafts a part of their daily lifestyle (sic)."

"Proud to be a part of this revolution. Dharoharr an E-commerce platform will bridge the gap between rural craftsmen and buyers, presenting artists and artisans with a sea of overwhelming opportunities to sustain their income and employment. It will strongly empower, protect & uplift India's rural communities. I congratulate Paridhi Sharma for bringing Dharoharr to the fore," said Ashwini Kumar Choubey- Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India.

Craftspeople and artists will be able to present their collections in a seamless and structured manner on Dharoharr for sales. A wide range of individuals from many walks of life, including politicians, bureaucrats, industrialists, diplomats, businesspeople, military officials, artisans, celebrities, and more were present at the event.

On August 7, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s rich cultural diversity and all those working to celebrate India’s artistic traditions on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

