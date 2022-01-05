A tribute to traditions

Karakattam, naiyandi, poikkal kuthirai, oyilattam, mayilattam, periya melam, gaana…Tamil Nadu is home to a rich legacy of over 1,024 distinct folk art forms. Over the years, with most of them extinct and only a handful in practice, it sure would be a treat to watch all these diverse artforms come to life under one roof. It was precisely so for a few fortunate students, staff and performance artistes who were transported back in time at Veedhi Virudhu Vizha.

Loyola College, Chennai, in collaboration with Alternative Media Centre and Illam Thedi Kalvi, Department of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, hosted the ninth edition of the two-day cultural festival on January 2 and 3 on the college premises. The objective was simple — to revive the traditional folk artforms, bring them under the limelight to the future generations, honour the veteran artistes with cash awards and render a helping hand to the families of the artistes, who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The festival witnessed participation from over 4,000 folk artistes across the state. It was inaugurated by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament, and SR Gandhi, director, Department of Art and Culture, Loyola College. The other leaders and luminaries who graced the occasion and felicitated the folk artistes were Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister of Education; Nandagopal, Minister of Tamil Development and Archeology; K Elambahavath commissioner, Department of School Education and Christodas Gandhi, Special Officer, Illam Thedi Kalvi. Celebrated filmmakers such as Mari Selvaraj, TJ Gnanavel and Leena Manimekalai were also a part of it.

Besides entertainment, as part of a larger cause, an ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 was offered for each family of the 25 artistes, who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Rs 10,000 to 35 senior artistes, and Rs 10,000 to 40 district coordinators of Illam Thedi Kalvi. Certificates and mementos for all 4,000 artistes were also distributed.

Rev Fr Roach, director, Loyola Student Support Service and Kaleeswaran, coordinator, AMC, were the key organisers of the show. An extension of their work was a team effort by Departments of History, Tamil and Visual Communication, Loyola College and All Livelihood Associations of Artists. The event served its purpose while following the SoPs as mandated by the government owing to the pandemic.

