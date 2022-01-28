Check out these virtual galleries and museums from across the world

As we are in the middle of the third wave of the covid pandemic, travelling is again a big no-no. But how about a virtual tour? If you are an art lover and want to explore the best of the world's art, here's are the world's best galleries that are giving online tours:



British Museum, London

You can visit the world's first public museum from Google Arts & Culture which has around four and a half million artistic specimens that one can view virtually. The collection is exclusive and ranges from the oldest objects of mankind to contemporary art. It is very useful for students who have an interest in art and history. It is easy to access and one can view the craftsmanship with intricate details. You can also check out their collection highlights from their online website, their audio guides and 360-degree virtual tour videos. Some of the most admired themes are 'Desire, Love, Identity' (LGBTQ+ Tour), 'Death and Memory', 'Discover Americas' and 'Discover China'. Two of the most prized possessions that you can look forward to is Rosetta Stone and Elgin Marbles.

Details: britishmuseum.org

Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, New York

This museum located in the heart of New York City provides a chance for you to have a look at their aesthetic collection of artworks ranging from the Prehistoric, Neoclassic, Realism era, Impressionist and post-impressionist and contemporary art. Although the museum is known for its splendid architecture, its virtual tour is equally delightful with some epic pieces by great artists like Picasso, Kandinsky and Miro available at Google Arts & Culture. The aesthetic collection includes Paul Cezanne, 1899, Homme aux bras croises; Georges Braque, 1909, Violin and Palette, Wassily Kandinsky, 1910, Landscape with Factory Chimney, Franz Marc, 1911, The Yellow Cow. Unlike other museums, they don't offer an online streaming experience, they host a one-hour interactive virtual tour. The price for a private tour session ranges from INR 11,000 and above.

Details: guggenheim.org

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul

Close to the National Capital city area, Seoul, the main gallery is located in Gwacheon extending its branches in Deoksugung (royal palace) and Cheongju (city area). This museum offers a large online collection with huge installations that showcase print media, design, sculpture, photography and or mixed media designs. This is the right place to know more about Korean culture as it features contemporary Korean artworks. You can also find international artworks from the old and renowned American and German artists like Joseph Beuys, Warhol, Nam June Paik etc.

Details: mmca.go.kr

J Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

Nestled in the city on the west coast of the United States, the virtual tour of the J Paul Getty Museum features Neolithic figures to contemporary artworks. It has artistic pieces that date back to 6,000 years ago. Google Arts and Culture offers an interactive virtual tour of this museum. Getty Museum also has the best collection of photographs across the world, it is the perfectly right place for all shutterbugs out there.

Details: getty.edu