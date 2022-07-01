Painter Shoeb Dastagir on his new show Mystique Untied and his battle with schizophrenia

"Welcome to my world!” city-based artist Shoeb Dastagir states as an introduction to his art. The fantastical worlds that Shoeb creates on his canvas are bound to capture your attention at first glance. “I give form to things that are intangible, like atmosphere and mood. I get my inspiration from nature and the profound silence of creation,” the artist says. However, behind these vivid colours is the darker under-current of the artist’s schizophrenia diagnosis, which presents a constant challenge to him. In a new show titled Mystique Untied, the artist showcases a collection of 14 paintings and drawings on the theme of nature and its myriad creatures.



Shoeb lived in Bahrain, before moving to Bengaluru and enrolling at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. “Playing with colours, sketching and carving little figurines out of chalk and crayons were some of my favourite pastimes as a child. I was transported into a world of fantasy whenever I painted,” he recalls. At the age of 21, the schizophrenia diagnosis halted his artistic journey. “It took nearly four years for me to start painting again. Now, for the last 10 years, I have been painting. Art, for me, is both healing and giving. It is a release to the chaos in my mind” he adds. The surreal paintings in this collection bring together imaginary worlds, whimsical characters and dream-like sequences. “My paintings depict colours that range from technically mismatched and odd hues, to warm earthy tones, and submissive melancholic notes,” shares the artist who considers the works of Marcel Duchamp, Salvador Dali, Ganesh Pyne and Gaugin as inspiration.



Shoeb is not one to shy away from bold motifs and hues. Nutella Twist On Indian Bread, an oil on canvas, features cats, owls, frogs and birds in a retro, art deco-style painting. Shell Palace, an impressive 3 feet x 5 feet canvas depicts crocodiles, gorillas and hippos against the backdrop of shells. The background of these paintings have the same attention and detailing as the figures in the foreground, and the two seamlessly come together. Some other paintings that caught our eye were Teddy Tactics, Seamless Horses and Tiger Dive. “I see beauty in nature and nature talks to me and my work. I take the patterns in my life to create a new story on an empty canvas,” he shares.

Shell Palace



Shoeb’s work has a strong identity and a voice of its own and that’s what makes it stand out. “My artistic exploration is a journey that continues and will go on forever. It is my unique world and I have learnt to flourish in it,” he concludes.



Until July 5. At Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road

anagha@newindianexpress.com

@anaghzzz