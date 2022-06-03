Tune in and drop out  

Imagine this. You’re standing knee-deep in crystal clear water, on a submerged ebony rock. Under your feet, you feel its surface, softened by the stream that has been caressing it for an eternity. When you look up, you see a waterfall spritzing thin waves of water on your damp skin. You look around, at the lush green trees and creepers and hear the joyful jostle of water and a few frogs excited about the clouds coming your way. You’re in nature’s heart, nourished, humbled - the ‘calm place’ you imagine you’re in, as you meditate on busy mornings.

If you are longing to be in such a space for real, I suggest a drive to Mavady Hills. Nestled in the foothills of the Western Ghats, Mavady is the ideal escape from the city - one that rejuvenates your mind, body and soul. The area is also famous for its quaint homestays, like Vanilla County, a 75-year-old Dutch-style bungalow owned by Mathew Vallikappen and Silu Mathew. The bungalow was built by Mathew’s grandparents and is surrounded by a vast estate full of coffee, vanilla and myriad other spices. Before the pandemic restrictions brought international tourism to a screeching halt, Vanilla County used to be famous among international guests, mostly from the US, Europe and Australia.

“Around 25 years ago, our parents decided to turn the place into a homestay, and it has been running successfully since. We took over last year, after a brief lull brought in by the pandemic,” says Silu as we are out on a walk-in Mavady with the resident entertainer of Vanilla County - Coffee, the labrador!

Vanilla County is an eight-room abode, four of them in the bungalow and two independent cottages with two rooms each placed a little further uphill for travellers looking for some privacy.

The cottage room is a blissful space. You get there after walking up the stairs lined by flowering plants. There are benches outside the cottage, where you can sit sipping on some tea, watching the hills far away.

The family home’s interior is lined with paintings, a rustic cupboard full of books, old tables and chairs, and doors that remind you of a time gone by. “We have made it a point not to change things much. There are no TV sets or phones in the rooms. The whole idea is to disconnect and enjoy the peace this space offers,” says Silu. She cannot be more right. Waking up in Vanilla County, all you hear is the faint rustle of distant waterfalls and a few birds.

Unwind at this hiily hamlet

Nestled in the foothills of the Western Ghats, Mavady is just a few kilometers away from Vagamon. It takes just approximately 3 hours to reach Vagamon from Cochin airport. To Mavady, it is even less so. With three waterfalls and plenty of nature to explore, this little hamlet is the perfect place for a weekend getaway

The writer was at Vanilla County on invite Less than three hours from Kochi by road Pet friendly

https://www.vanillacounty.in