Carvings from life

At Kalpathy in Palakkad resides 72-year-old K Kunchankutti and 62-year-old C Lakshmi. Out on the front porch, both can be seen together busy hand-picking coconuts and carving the shells. Since 2004, this has been their daily routine.

Before his foray into the art world, Kunchankutty was a farmer. With a meagre income, he used to provide for the entire family. But in late 2000, the couple had to stop farming following a land dispute. The brave hearts didn’t stop, instead found a new way for self-sustenance.

“Other than farming, we didn’t have much knowledge about anything. All we needed was a way to survive and overcome the mounting financial struggle. One of our relatives came up to us and asked whether we could make a monkey toy out of a coconut shell for him. Though we were aware of plates made of coconut shells, the process was new for us. However, without any second thought, my husband said yes and made a toy. It was an amateur attempt,” says Lakshmi.

