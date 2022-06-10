Vinyas Kattenahalli explores nature through his terracotta figurines

Vinyas Kattenahalli's works evoke a poetic response. For example, the sculptures of a man standing tall with a head that looks like a tree and a bust with a head shaped like a bunch of flowers feel like poetry in mud because of the intricate details and realism. These are just two of the striking terracotta sculptures by this up-and-coming artist whose debut exhibition, Earth Songs, is showing at the Ulsoor-based Ambara store and gallery.

Vinyas comes from a Byadagi-based family of farmers, from Haveri district in North Karnataka. Surrounded by nature and raised by agriculturists, the artist’s attachment to the medium of mud and terracotta came naturally, and hence his work looks genuine and connected to the planet. His interest in art began at a young age. “Everyone at home is involved in farming but when I was little I used to spend a lot of time with an artist who made Ganesha idols in our village. That’s how I was introduced to sculpting, and one of my uncles suggested I pursue fine arts,” he tells us. It was when Vinyas was pursuing his masters in visual arts at Bangalore University, that renowned city-based artist, Suresh Jayaram spotted him and offered him a residency at his gallery, 1 Shanthi Road. It’s here that Vinyas explored his identity as a farmer and as a Lingayat through his art. He sculpted portraits of people from his village, with large eyes, sharp noses, turbans, moustaches and beards — all indicative of their identity. These sculptures are also displayed at the show.

However, it’s his connection with nature that’s expressed beautifully through two sculptures in particular. I Want To Be A Tree and Breath for Fragrance are metaphorical of his identity as a farmer. “There’s a tree growing from the heart of the sculpture and the umbilical cord is attached to the earth,” he explains , referring to I Want To Be A Tree. Breath for Fragrance is a bust of a man who is smelling the fragrance of flowers in his palm. Vinyas says it’s his memory of smelling flowers when he was studying at the lush green Bangalore University campus. Though primarily made with terracotta, some of his works are also made using recycled material. While his art is a reflection of his rural background and relationship with nature, there’s also a contemporary touch to it. “When he came to Bengaluru, it was his first exposure to the urban context. I think the contemporary touch has come from this exposure,” says Jaya Mani, founder of Ambara. Among other works, Vinyas is also showcasing two of his paintings.

Until June 30. At Ulsoor

