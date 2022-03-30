Craft of lettering

Shabnam Saleem Sait grew up watching her father, an artist, at work. That was her initiation into the world of colours. The 25-year-old is now practising calligraphy and craft-making for a living, and she has had quite a journey.

“I didn’t even know what I was doing was called calligraphy until a few years ago. People used to praise my handwriting since I was a kid. I used to scribble and doodle in my notebooks and help friends with their projects. But I had no idea I could use it as art,” says Shabnam, an architecture student from Kochi.

The Alappuzha-native started an Instagram page for her art and craft during the final semester of college in 2018. From calligraphy, she ventured into uncharted territories like greeting cards, photo frames, miniatures, doodlings and gifts.

“I was adamant that I will employ my skills for something useful. I am not from a financially sound family. Art and crafts and my family supported me to realise my dreams of studying in a college of my liking. Our society doesn’t expect women to be independent as much as it wants them to be married and start a family. But I want to stand on my feet,” Shabnam says.

After finishing a course in interior design and working for a year, Shabnam started studying architecture. She pays for all her expenses except tuition fees. “I have been conducting workshops online and offline since 2020. My first workshop was in Alappuzha, near my home. When some of my friends asked whether they can learn from me, I thought many others will also be interested. So, I organised a two days workshop in Alappuzha, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” Shabnam says. In Kochi, she also conducts workshops for underprivileged children.

It is difficult to manage studies and art together. But the 25-year-old doesn’t like to compromise. “If I start a project, it’s important for me to finish it myself. Apart from a livelihood, art is also where I go for peace and respite. I take at least a week to finish my work, but I need to be convinced that I finished it well,” Shabnam explains.

She excels in flourished and brush calligraphy. Though she prefers working in English, languages like Arabic, Malayalam and Hindi are also easy for her. From doe-eyed cartoons to elegant letterings and colourful miniatures, her greeting cards also have an abundance of charm and simplicity to them.

