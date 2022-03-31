Good Earth's Anita Lal teams up with Christie's for their Spring auction, Art of the Islamic and Indian World's

Of late, there seems to be renewed focus on Indian craft, heritage and design globally.

Now Anita Lal, founder of Good Earth has been roped in by the renowned London-based auction house, Christie's, for their latest showcase - Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds including Oriental Rugs and Carpets. The Spring auction features examples of manuscripts, paintings, ceramics, metalwork and carpets from the mid-7th century to the 20th century.

Anita's role was to select her personal highlights from the sale and curate vignettes which capture these artefacts paired with Good Earth designs. The exercise is part of Christie's 'Tastemaker series' which gives one a peek into the inspiration and influences of prominent names in the world of design. Some of the previous Tastemakers include acclaimed architect André Fu, businesswoman and heiress Aerin Lauder, and fashion designer Peter Copping.

"I am delighted to work with Christie’s on the Art of Islamic and Indian Worlds Including Oriental Rugs and Carpets auction, and to have the opportunity to see these remarkable works of art which showcase the skill and craftsmanship over the centuries. The lots that I have selected have enchanted me. The opulent and sumptuous carpets and rugs; the inspirational designs and techniques and the noble provenance across the sale are a reminder of our rich cultural past. For me the value lies only in an object’s visual and emotional appeal, and I treasure things from the smallest handmade ceramic vase to a grand sculpture or an antique carpet and I mix them all together. Islamic design vocabulary has been a source of inspiration for many collections at Good Earth and we honour it by creating products rooted in this incredible artisanal heritage in a contemporary context," says Anita.