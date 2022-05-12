Manjunath Wali’s new blue series of paintings capture daily life in Jodhpur

BENGALURU-BASED ARTIST Manjunath Wali is known for his paintings of Hampi and Badami, but his new collection marks a tonal shift. Titled A Visual Narrative, the series is an ode to the city of Jodhpur and it’s the definitive use of the colour blue that makes the collection stand out. The paintings are currently on display at MKF Museum of Art in a show that is curated by fellow artist Shirley Mathew.



Expanding his horizons from just his home state, Manjunath thought of tackling Rajasthan in the new series of watercolours. “I wanted to experiment with something different. The only visuals that kept popping up in my mind were that of windows and doors, and somehow I felt these elements represented Jodhpur and hence I started painting this series,” he tells us, adding, “I feel Jodhpur celebrates design through its windows and doors. I have not focused on any particular theme but instead I have tried to capture the daily life in the city.” Manjunath was keen to travel to Jodhpur before he started work on the series, but the pandemic put his plans on hold. Instead the artist was inspired by his friend’s photographs of the city. “Every painting is a composition that’s inspired by four to five photographs,” he tells us.



Manjunath, who has been mentored by renowned artist Gurudas Shenoy, admits that this series was daunting. “I was very used to the brown palette because I was painting the Hampi and Badami series. So to switch to this blue palette was an immense challenge. But I hope people see the richness in my paintings courtesy the royal city of Jodhpur,” he sums up.



Until May 22. At MKF Museum, Lavelle Road