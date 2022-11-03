The Kingdom Photography Award announces grant winners for inaugural AlWajh edition

Alex Dawson, Nyree Cox, and Andrea Alkalay are the grant winners of the inaugural AlWajh edition of the Kingdom Photography Award.

Launched by the Visual Arts Commission, the Kingdom Photography Award has been established to inspire creative exploration and cross-cultural exchange through the medium of photography. Spanning over three categories, the grants enable the creation of the first-ever professional photographic archive of the region across - Underwater, Nature Along The Coast and Urban Environment.

The winners will join a distinguished roster of judges who will evaluate the final submissions for The Kingdom Photography Discovery Competition where photographers from the Kingdom will participate. The competition serves as an opportunity for shutterbugs based in Saudi Arabia to engage with the Professional Grant winners through a series of masterclasses and collaborative workshops before participating in the 3-day photo-shoot of the city.

"The Kingdom Photography Award is an incredible opportunity for Saudi photographers to hone their art, as well as interact and share knowledge with the global photography community. I have been impressed by the large number of submissions to the Award’s inaugural edition. The richness and diversity of the Red Sea’s environment is awe-inspiring, and I look forward to seeing the exhibition of works later in the year," shares Kingdom Photography Award Judge Daniel Beltra.