Emerging Palettes: Ongoing display at Shrishti Art Gallery showcases daily life

The 13th instalment of Emerging Palettes showcases works of 11 up-and-coming painters from across the nation. They have just finished their master’s degree in fine arts and are being presented by Shrishti Art Gallery in partnership with Goethe Zentrum.

One of the most well-known and successful Indian film producers, Allu Aravind, will be the show’s main guest. High-profile visitors including Allu Bobby, Shilpa Reddy, and Amita Desai are also expected. Starting this weekend, at 6.30 pm, Paridhi Bihani Dugar will perform a brief modern dance piece at Shrishti Art Gallery as a special opening for the public.

Artworks by Archisman Roy, Chippada Dakshayani, Deepika Sakhat, Gayatri A P, Ishwari Manolikar, Kajal Singh, Keerti Pooja, Kingkar Sarkar, Prasad Mestri, Satyanarayana Gavara, and Vishnu C S are displayed collectively. These artists have created sculptures, paintings, prints, and installations using a wide range of media, such as paper mâché, textile, metal, light, kinetics, and stone, to portray sociopolitical, ecological, and other societal issues.

Keerti Pooja, an artist, interacted with us about her work. She visually records the presence of human beings in order to capture the essence of locations and people, document the wide range of emotions, and demonstrate a moment frozen in time. In her paintings, she captures numerous glances at individuals, their gestures, and their daily lives. She develops a broader plot as she watches people and

notices the language they use and the things they carry.

“I reflect the innumerable gazes at people, their gestures and their life in my paintings. My visual narration becomes tales of individuals representing the deep conversations with the objects they carry with them. The intricacies of their belongings represent their journey. For me, it literally becomes the embodiment of what they carry within them. Though the people, their migration and their movements hold an intense sense of accumulated chaos, it is the conviction in them that intrigues me. As I observe people see the language in which they sustain and what they carry, it evokes in me a deeper story,” she shares. The annual art exhibition, Emerging Palettes is in association with the present avatar of the German cultural centre called Goethe-Zentrum in Banjara Hills, offering music, art, films and lectures, along with language classes.

Entry free. From November 5 to December 5. Closed on Mondays. At Jubilee Hills.

