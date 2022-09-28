ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal pay tribute to the artisans of Bengal through art installations

ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal are known to uphold the heritage of Bengal in its true sense throughout the year, and that doesn’t stand any less true ahead of Durga Puja- the most vibrant festival of this region. This Durga Puja ITC Royal Bengal’s central installation pays homage to artisans who play an integral role in making the festival a success every year. The installation showcases the face of the eternal Mother Goddess emerging from an alpona adorned clay wall alongside the hands of artisans immersed in different aspects of their art. The entire installation is made of clay, earth and bamboo representing the age-old process of creation.

ITC Sonar on the other hand takes inspiration from mythology and folk traditions to uphold the traditional art form of Patachitra. Here the Mother Goddess is seen in different avatars such with her children, the other of her defeating demons or Asur and heralding the triumph of good over evil. The entire spectacle is rich with vibrant colours and divine themes.

This year ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar pay tribute to the traditions and crafts significant of Bengal while paying a tribute to multiple artisans who toil endlessly to keep these aesthetics alive and relevant to the modern world. These unforgettable works of art blend in perfectly with ITC Hotels’ philosophy of responsible luxury.