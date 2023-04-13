Over 8.5L people visit Kochi Biennale's 5th edition

As curtains came down on the fifth edition of Kochi Biennale on Monday evening, the 109-day long exhibition saw the largest-ever turnout as more than 8.5 lakh people had visited the art event.

Held after a four-year gap following the Covid-19 pandemic, the record turnout has surprised many as the previous edition of the Biennale had six lakh visitors. This edition featured more than 200 projects of around 100 artists.

Founded in 2010, the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) was started by artists for other artists, with the aim to bring contemporary art and ideas from across the world to South Asia. The present edition started on December 23 last year. The 109-day event witnessed meetings, talks, dialogues, discussions and art programmes, including workshops, movie screenings and music shows, and has enthralled art lovers. The highlight of this edition was that a good number of foreign diplomats visited the event.

