Dive into the world of stories with Hyderabad's International Storytelling Festival

The Tale Tellers Troupe, a group that promotes storytelling to overcome the fear of public speaking, is collaborating with Telangana Delphic Association and Department of Language & Culture, Government of Telangana to organise an International Storytelling Festival. This event will bring together storytellers from different parts of the world who will incorporate various forms of artistic expression such as music, dance, and more to share their stories.

Performances from artistes

The festival is open to people of all ages and backgrounds who can listen to stories from different cultures and traditions in interesting formats like myths, legends, personal narratives, and folktales. The primary goal of the festival is to celebrate diversity and creativity through storytelling and create a sense of community and inclusivity among people from different walks of life.

Performances from artistes

The performers include a variety of artists such as Urdu poets, rappers, drag artists, and folk storytellers. One may expect notable local artists from Telangana, such as Hriday Ranjan, one of Hyderabad's top Stand Up Comedians, and Sandesh Johnny, who has performed over 1,000 comedy shows across India. The festival will also feature international artists such as Vika Danutsa, a modern dancer specializing in contemporary, hip hop, and ballet styles from Ukraine, and Julia Nhawu, a renowned poet from South Africa.

On April 16. From 4:30pm to 7:30pm. At Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada