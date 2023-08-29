Making art accessible 

The last two weekends saw art lovers gather at T-Works to celebrate art and inspire each other to improve their creations. With around 500 people gathering in one place to share ideas, talk about different art mediums and share resources, the trend of art meet-ups picking up recently in the city has multiple benefits. We talk to some of the artists who share their experiences of being a part of such collectives.

“The main advantage of these art meet-ups is that artists come under one roof. There is a huge scope for networking. Most people are beginners who can seek inspiration from experienced artists. Secondly, in case you are an experienced artist and are having an artist’s block, you can get motivation and inspiration from others. If you’re going through some phase, you’re depressed, then this kind of an art meet-up will definitely get you out of that,” said Harish S, who founded ‘Beyond Hyderabad’ with Anwesh Goda and Kuna Sandeep in May this year.

Harish, working as an art supply manager for the past four to five years realised the need to establish an entity that caters to artists’ needs and provides them a platform to share their works. A typical art meet-up would start with an introductory session with artists talking about their works and the mediums they use, followed by each of them collectively working to create something on a common theme.

“Along with these art meet-ups, we also conduct heritage walks, music sessions and trips. The first turn out was around seven people and then it kept on increasing. The second one got around 70-100 people. In the last one, we got more than 500 artists. We collaborated with ‘AnInchAugust’ and before that, with ‘Urban Sketchers’,” he said.

With digital media, showcasing one’s work and collaborating with artists has become easier, said Karthik Abhiram who runs an online platform called ‘Daily Movie Sketch’ on Instagram. He has been attending such meet-ups for the past 10 years. As a recruiter at TCS, he says he didn’t get enough time to engage with his passion for art until such art collectives came up. “I started showcasing my work online and got positive responses. As I attended these meet-ups, finding other artists, whether beginners or experts, was an inspiring feat. The way these meetings happen is always a different experience. For example, in the last meet-up, there were people from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. Friends whom I had never met in person but had interacted with them online,” he said.

“Within our collective, we continuously explore collaborative opportunities. An example of this is the engaging art challenge called #drawwithmango that I initiated. In this initiative, I offer a certain theme, and artists take on the challenge to express using their unique styles and tools,” said Harish Bhagavatula, better known as Mangopenciler online. “In the most recent edition of #drawwithmango, artists were invited to translate their personal music playlists into visual artworks. The task was to celebrate beloved songs through art, allowing for a creative fusion of music and visual expression. This endeavour not only encouraged artistic participation but also acted as a platform for discovering emerging talents within our community,” he added.

“I stand as a testament to the remarkable ways in which community experiences can truly uplift artists. Initially, I would draw a wide array of subjects without a distinct style. However, things took a transformative turn when I embraced a unique art form known as ‘scribble art.’ It’s now become my signature style. This personalised style emerged primarily due to the unwavering support and constructive feedback I received from the art community,” he further added.

Another challenge that led to a whole community of artists coming together is ‘AnInchAugust’, started by Meghalika and Neha Sharma. As an architect, art has always been a companion for her but it is through an urge to make time for her passion from her busy work life, that she stumbled upon the idea of AnInchAugust. “I and Neha had been working together, trying to challenge each other to improve our artworks when suddenly we realised that we could take it to a larger audience. We asked people to create art on a one-square-inch scale. We started a challenge on Instagram six years ago and as people got to know about it, it started getting bigger,” said Meghalika.

From 10-20 people, the last meet-up organised in collaboration with Beyond Hyderabad garnered 620 registrations. “It is not a competition or a race to be better than someone else. It is a challenge for oneself. Of course, artists constantly seek perfection but we try and tell people to find solace in improving their own art and getting inspired from others. It is indeed a therapeutic experience,” Meghalika said.

Swati K, a UX Designer runs an online platform called ‘Scholar Arts’ and started attending these meet-ups just a couple of weeks ago. “As artists, we are all introverts and can benefit a lot from building a community where we meet other artists and learn from their experiences. It is a community you can lean on, in case you need some help or a place to conduct workshops. If I need a studio to work, I can reach out to someone from the community and anyone who can share their space will be available,” she said.

It is the confidence and support provided by the community that people from all age groups, whether a five-year-old or a 50-year-old, are able to find themselves joining these collectives. “In the past 10 years, I have never seen anyone throwing a negative comment or refusing to share constructive criticism with fellow artists,” concluded Abhiram.