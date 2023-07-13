Onam buzz arrives early with handloom expo

Onam is several weeks away, but the Kaloor International stadium premises has already come alive with the Cottonfab-2023 exhibition keeping the festive season ahead. This expo showcases the craftsmanship of artisans and weavers from 22 states, offering a splendid collection of genuine handloom cotton and semi-silk creations.

With over 120 stalls, visitors can explore a diverse range of handloom textiles that epitomise comfort, fabric nuances, and intricate prints, all of which reflect India’s rich heritage.

Among the highlights are the exquisite Sambhalpuri ikkat cotton, known for their vibrant patterns and contrasting temple borders. Chanderi mercerised cotton and silk fabrics charm visitors with their lightweight texture and floral motifs adorned with zari work.

Kashi brocades and jamdani weaves add an aura of elegance, while the Gujrat Ajarak prints, dyed using natural rust iron and vegetable colours, offer a glimpse into the state’s vibrant textile traditions. The Rajputana fabrics from Rajasthan proudly exhibit the rich textile culture of the region.

For enthusiasts of prints and embroideries, there is an abundance of choices. The bandhej tie-dye technique and the vibrant Kutch embroidery of Gujarat, adorned with mirror work, capture attention with their kaleidoscope of colours.

The delicate chikan embroidery from Uttar Pradesh and the intricate kashida needlework from Jammu and Kashmir showcase fine craftsmanship that appeals to people of all ages. For those interested in enhancing their living spaces, the exhibition also offers handloom home decor, adding a touch of elegance and tradition to any interior. Cottonfab-2023 will conclude on July 31.

