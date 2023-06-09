Hyderabad’s long-awaited multi-practice cultural fest, Mad Parrot will feature LGBTQIA++ folk within the alternative arts 

Around seven years back, in just one afternoon of hanging out, Hyderabad-based jazz artiste and illustrator Pranati Khanna endeavoured to popularise the city’s independent music communities and spotlight their songwriting. Collaboratively shaping a visionary blueprint alongside Abbas Razvi, the bassist of the city-based metal band Godless, they formed Mad Parrot, a spirited cultural show that embodies Hyderabad’s alternative scene. Sketching inspiration from Pranati’s pet parrot, a symbol of vibrant colours and untamed spirit, the event would soar high above the constraints of conventionality. Emerging from a hiatus, the dynamic duo will once again reignite the exuberance of Mad Parrot, coinciding with the merrymaking of Pride Month. This year, the festival stands as a powerful symbol of unity and inclusivity, championing the voices of artistes from all walks of life as pride is personal. Witness a pilgrimage for artistes and art enthusiasts alike, and of course, the regime of collective creativity. “Mad Parrot is an embodiment of the creative spirit within each of us. Each edition has brought new events, fresh collaborations, and an unwavering commitment to champion the independent music community. From the soulful melodies of singer-songwriters to the thunderous roar of rock and the rebellious verses of hiphop, Mad Parrot has welcomed all sounds under its bright canopy,” Pranati shares. However, its transformative soul extends beyond music. The space will intertwine with the art of tattooing, curated by Amin Sultan Hajiani, renowned for his tattoo studio at Sindhi Colony. “Mad Parrot is all about the therapy of different kinds. Getting tattooed is therapeutic for those who want to externalise what they feel inside and wear their truth,” Pranati tells us. The multi-practice art coverage will scour the infinite possibilities of alternative culture and here’s how: The ensemble boasts kinetic poetry in its appreciation of vinyl, an ode to nostalgia and the tangible beauty of music, the celebration of skateboarding, an art form that assumes the spirit of freedom, self-expression, and perseverance.

In frame: Patruni Chidananda Sastry | Credit: Art Warrior Photography

In this subversive sanctuary, the difference is celebrated, and quirks are exalted as the unheard find themselves seen. It embraces the misfit, the eccentric, and the avant-garde, like pieces of a puzzle that refuse to conform to the predetermined shape of societal norms. “Hyderabad is accomplishing artistic diversity with conviction,” says Patruni Chidananda Sastry, city-based expressionist dancer and Tranimal drag performer, who will be the emcee of the event. “I have been inspired by the indie music and pop artistes of the city. Music and inclusivity go hand-in-hand, with world performers being open about queerness or being visible allies. The idea of making this music fest queer inclusive was indeed something which was much needed. This is one of the first fests to ensure that inclusion and diversity, and mental health support are given much priority,” they add.

Pay what you like. June 11. 12 pm onwards. At Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills. — Chokita Paul chokita@newindianexpress. com @PaulChokita