Artist Nayanaa Kanodia traces evolution of man-nature bond in the post-pandemic era 

The Auditorium Hall of Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai will soon deck up in vibrant forms of expression conceived by veteran artist Nayanaa Kanodia. Titled A Tryst With Destiny, this exhibition displaying 35 artworks by Nayanaa is a culmination of her thoughts and perception in the post-pandemic era. “After the trauma, shock and melancholy of the pandemic years, we have now made peace with our tryst with destiny. We have learnt that factors like materiality, joy, sorrow and humour come together to create an all-encompassing mantra for survival,’ shares Nayanaa on the theme of her artworks.

An economist turned painter, Nayanaa pioneered the genre of L’Art Naif in India. Her artwork is characterised by flat bright polished surfaces, whimsical use of colours and intricately worked details and patterns.

“My colourful images are a manifestation of the situational uniqueness in India where westernisation is penetrating deep into the social aspects without replacing basic traditional traits of identity that form the basis of Indian society,” adds Nayanaa. Her artwork often reflects an open-minded, humorous take on her intense perceptions about the world and environment. Significant for the use of figures, Nayanaa’s vibrant artistic interpretations bring a contemplative mirror effect in the viewer’s mind that eventually blurs the duality of the observer and the observed. She also uses multiple narrations in one frame with vivacious depiction of visual symbols from everyday life. “My artworks often include a picture within a picture that indicate towards the experiential perplexity rooted in the multiplicity of reality,” elaborates Nayanaa. She believes one can easily grasp the complexity and subtlety of her vision once devoid of pre-conceived social standards. The projected images serve as a veneer behind which an infinite number of experiences and interpretations are possible.

“My body of work depicts the close bond man shares with nature, a union that helps him regain his lost innocence, enjoying solace that can be derived from the peace and quiet of our environment. Although a number of the paintings are set indoors, trees, foliage and birds are skillfully integrated within each. The works evoke a sensation of wandering in an ornamental garden,” concludes the artist whose artworks on display will include oil on canvas paintings, and mixed media on paper. Part of the proceeds will be going to CPAA (Cancer Patients Aid Association).

What: A Tryst with Destiny

Where: The Auditorium Hall, Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai

When: Up till March 27