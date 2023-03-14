Deepa Shad’s upcoming exhibition is homage to Mother Nature

Thought-provoking artist Deepa Shad will soon be showcasing her powerful artworks at Arpana Fine Arts Gallery, New Delhi March 19th onwards. Titled Silence of My Motherlands, the exhibition celebrates the power of motherhood and the origin of life through Deepa’s eyes.

Inspired by her own mother who is an embodiment of strength and power of the womb to her, her myriad artworks honour the brilliance of women, their talents and aspirations that some may have left unexplored due to the lack of emotional support and encouragement.

The display is divided into two sections, the first of which is named Being a Mother that explores the societal expectations placed upon women and the sacrifices they make in order to fulfil their roles as mothers. The second section is named Wall of Taunts (Tanon ki Deewar) that highlights the incessant obstacles faced by women in their daily lives due to societal pressure and expectations.

While the first section documents the fear of validation, inevitable acceptance and the life-long feeling of self-betrayal that women often face throughout their lives. These emotions are transformed into feelings of hope through Deepa’s artworks. Each circular disc in this section is adorned with dried flowers to evoke the five elements of nature- Earth (Prithvi), Water (Jal), Fire (Tejas), Wind (Vayu) and Space (Akasha).

The second section on the other hand is interactive and encourages visitors to write down the taunts they have received in their lifetime and tie the pieces of paper onto a sacred wall. This section not p viewers express their suppressed emotions, but allow them to expunge the hurt from their hearts once and for all.

“Our journey from inception to being is a gifted one where we transcend from a biological womb to an ecological womb. Both the biological and ecological life-giving energies of women and nature respectively, turn toxic due to disrespect and negligence. Humans have increasingly been isolating themselves without nurturing the life-giving sources that surround them, thus calling upon them their own doom,” shares the artist.

The exhibition, according to the artist, is not just an artwork display but a call for action. It not only provides an opportunity to reflect on the power of motherhood but a chance to come together as a community and support one another in celebrating the beauty of life by breaking down societal barriers.

Silence of My Motherlands will be exhibited up till March 24.