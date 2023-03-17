Curator and researcher Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi brings dissent to the fore

Ongoing show, Low Volume engenders a sense of community and belonging that transcends differences in culture, language, and background. Bringing contemporary artistic voices together, it sets a reminder that in a world that has seemed increasingly polarised and divided, there is still hope for a better and more connected future. Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi is one such curator who understands the transformative power of art. In this latest project, he deftly navigates the subtle voices of dissent that are often drowned out in our increasing disunion.

Aditya acknowledges that art has the power to amplify the voices of the marginalised and the oppressed, which is precisely why in Low Volume, he brings together creative voices that are often overlooked in popular discourse. As a writer and curator, Aditya has been involved in research and curatorial projects at some of the most prestigious institutions, including the Park Avenue Armory and the Asia Society in New York, and the Devi Art Foundation and Raqs Media Collective at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

But it was Low Volume that held a special place in Aditya’s heart. For him, the exhibition was more than just a collection of artworks — it was a testament to the power of art to bring people together and lend a voice to the disenfranchised. In a space that was increasingly divided along lines of race, gender, and caste, Aditya saw art as a means of bridging these gaps and forging connections between people who might otherwise never have the opportunity to come together. The show also underscores the aftermath of urban decay. Aditya believes that art has the power to create social change, and here, he brings together artistic voices that are often overshadowed by mainstream parlance. He describes Low Volume as “a non-confrontational thesis which the participating artists spotlight through their aesthetic expressions.” Aditya explains that the title of the exhibit is a nod to the subtlety of the voices of dissent that are often drowned out by the noise of the world.

The paintings are a reflection of the experiences of people — their stories brought to life through vivid colours and bold brushstrokes of the artists who had created them. For Aditya, this is what Low Volume depicts — illuminating those who had been relegated to the shadows and helping them reclaim a platform to share their lived realities. Speaking about his vision for the same, he tells us, “I wanted to create an exhibition that is both subtle and powerful. I wanted to showcase the social ramifications that are often overshadowed. My hope is that Low Volume will encourage people to listen more carefully and to acknowledge how art has a language of its own, how it confronts the societal shortcomings around us.”

But it wasn’t just the tenets of turmoils that Aditya sought to highlight in Low Volume. As he continued his tour of the exhibition, he was struck by the diversity of themes and issues that the artists had chosen to explore. There were paintings that tackled the complexities of caste and urban decay, sculptures that spoke of marginalised communities’ strife, and installations that challenged the viewer to confront their own biases and preconceptions. His curation is rooted in a desire to make art more accessible and less elitist, while his approach to the same is deeply inclusive. In the presentation, he generates realities that are visually and socially relevant.

Also, what unites contemporary artists is a desire to speak truth to power. Aditya adds, “I aim to enable the beholders see the world in a new light and inspire each of them to take action. In the display, we are showcasing artworks that challenge the status quo and create a more just and equitable space.”

One of the emphases of Low Volume is the way Aditya uses blueprints to summon public memory. The outlines of diverse canvases are used to illustrate social movements and political discords happening around us. The documentation is a reminder that the world we live in is complex, and that art can help us make sense of it all.

Free entry. On view till April 11. The show features Harsha Durugadda, Manjot Kaur, Arvid & Marie, Deepak Kumar, Shivangi Ladha, Puja Mondal, and Pallov Saikia. At Dhi Artspace, Ameerpet.

