L’Officiel Art makes a debut in Art Basel HK 2023 after celebrating its 10-year anniversary on the back of L’Officiel SAS Inc.’s 100-year heritage.

The 2023 edition of HK Art Basel (March 21 to 25) marks the city’s most anticipated art event since 2019: 177 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories returned to the cultural hub of Hong Kong to present unique and exciting new works to visitors and collectors across the globe. On this occasion, L’Officiel Art was proud to present their first-ever magazine booth alongside the display of artworks from all over the world.

Also read: Kalakriti Art Gallery’s exhibition A Proverbial Wardrobe spotlights the oldest human invention of pottery and ceramic art

“AMTD Group Inc. has always been a strong advocate for the art and culture industry. Launched in 2012 to provide a new perspective on contemporary art, L’Officiel Art was born as a media in which the artists become the content creators. Each cover of L’Officiel Art is an art piece itself created by a chosen artist. As we strive to provide a platform for different points of view in the creative industries – be it in the form of fashion, design, architecture, lifestyle, cinema or music – L’Officiel Art will be presenting its latest issue featuring a cover by artist Emma Stern, whose subversive paintings fuse traditional oil portraiture with 3D software. With AMTD Idea Group, a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc., being a Hong Kong-based conglomerate with an international profile, we are excited to present a unique perspective of the current landscape and trends of contemporary art as well as to create deeper connections and conversations between cultures at the biggest art fair in the cultural hub of Asia,” said Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group Inc. and L’Officiel SAS Inc.

Also read: Tao Art Gallery and Bougainvillea Art Gallery join hands to celebrate hand-embroidered visions of Brinda

Founded in 1970, Art Basel is defined by its host city and region, and its Hong Kong counterpart is unique in reflecting its participating exhibitors in Asia. This year’s event is made up of nine sectors: Galleries - 20th & 21st century works from 134 modern and contemporary art galleries; Insights – where 19 galleries from the Asia-Pacific region will be showcasing specially curated projects for the event; Discoveries – spotlighting solo projects from emerging talents internationally; Encounters – a presentation of large-scale sculpture, installation and performance works; Kabinett – focusing on diverse, thematic concepts; Film – featuring eight screenings of 29 films; Conversations – revolving around topics that are related to the global contemporary art scene; and Magazines – displaying art journals and publications from around the world and where visitors will discover AMTD L’Officiel Art – which will also be a part of the Exchange Circle – an open platform for short and experimental presentations.