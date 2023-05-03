Salar Jung Museum Receives ISO recognition for sustainable practices

The Salur Jung Museum in Hyderabad has been awarded the prestigious ISO certification for its remarkable efforts towards energy conservation and environmental protection. Director Nagender Reddy, who has been leading the museum for over a decade, is determined to continue the museum’s commitment to sustainability through environmental promotion activities.

He believes that museums have a responsibility towards promoting sustainability and as a result, SJM has implemented a range of measures to reduce energy consumption, including the use of energy-efficient lighting systems. Additionally, the museum has installed a state-of-the-art solar power system that has allowed it to reduce its reliance on conventional energy sources. The museum also has a comprehensive waste management program that includes recycling and composting initiatives.

In addition to preserving the art collection of the Salar Jung family, Nagender plans to expand the museum’s collection to include works from contemporary artists. He believes that the museum must reflect the changing tastes and trends of society while preserving the artefacts.

“The best way forward in preserving the art collection is through a combination of technology and human expertise,” he tells us, envisioning the implementation of modern conservation techniques such as digital scanning and 3D modelling to create virtual replicas of the artefacts. “This will not only help in preserving the artefacts but also in creating an interactive experience for visitors,” he adds.

Nagender’s vision for the Salur Jung Museum is not just about preserving the art collection of the Salar Jung family but also about creating an engaging and interactive experience for visitors. With a combination of technology and human expertise, he is determined to preserve the artefacts for future generations while making them accessible to all.

As he spotlights the importance of balancing the preservation of the art collection with its accessibility to the public, Nagender shares that he seeks to undertake a range of initiatives such as interactive displays, guided tours and workshops that will enable visitors to engage with the artefacts in a meaningful way. “I believe that creating a sense of ownership and appreciation for the artefacts is crucial in preserving them for future generations,” he says.



