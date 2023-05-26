One world, multiple realities

In the realm of artistic collaborations, there are rare moments that transcend the boundaries of mere output and ascend to the realm of revolution. Such is the case with The 8th Sin, a visionary proliferation that defies conventions and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural terrain. At its heart lies a collective of extraordinary dexterity, each bringing its gifts to the forefront of this groundbreaking enterprise. Central to the impending drop is Uzair Merchant, a luminary in the realm of filmmaking and one of the first Indian art directors and production designers based in Vancouver and Dubai, to make a memorable legacy in illustrious Hollywood. With an impressive repertoire that includes esteemed titles such as Skyfall, Star Trek: Beyond, Fast & Furious 7, Deadpool 2, and the highly acclaimed television series Superman & Lois, Uzair’s artistic fingerprint can be traced within the breathtaking visual spectacles that have graced the silver screen. His discerning eye for visual storytelling translates seamlessly to the episodic format, enriching the piece’s narrative with captivating aesthetics and meticulously crafted sets. The artist lets us in further on his visual aesthetics.

What can the audience expect from this futuristic music piece 8th Sin?

The 8th Sin is a soundtrack to my namesake book. It is going to be a visual journey of one world with multiple realities. The song represents the book which is a retro sci-fi world rooted in culture and representation. The book is about eight deadly sins, seven that we already know of; and the eighth being immortality. It is a mother-daughter story, touching on DNA programs, social injustice, systemic racism, and a whole lot of action between worlds. Shannon K, Saad (Al-Suwaidi) and Abood (Afro) bring a special voice with background and energy to the song, and we hope everyone enjoys this attempt at merging cultures. It is a mix of Bollywood coupled with a Marvel cinematic vibe and a retro-future Doha and LA.

As one of the first Indian production designers in Hollywood, how has your cultural background influenced your approach to art direction and production design in blockbuster films such as Skyfall, Star Trek: Beyond, and Deadpool 2?

It’s been a huge influence! I think that’s one of the biggest things I try to get students I teach nowadays, to come to terms with their culture. It is one’s superpower. Share it; learn another culture and the world will become more tolerant of each other. The film is the best way to express culture, putting all areas of creativity into a single piece of artistry. Growing up in Dubai as an Indian is a culture of its own. I’d say, we’re mixed breeds east meets west, and that’s helped me bring to life my work in these films. It is a different approach to how we deal with situations, which affects decisions or design treatments. I always want to root my art in its culture, so it has a foundation to connect with the audience.

How has your transition from art direction to production design in recent years affected your creative process?

I think I always began mentally processing film first as a production designer — I own a BA Honours from Nottingham Trent University studying that. My approach was always the overall visualisation of the film. For me, direction has been my ultimate goal and as a production designer, it’s the best of both worlds in a way and as an art director, it’s more project-based or specific. Words from a paper have to come to life on screen — it is the entire process which I absolutely love.

Could you share some insights into your experience working on the Superman & Lois TV series as an art director?

I was lucky to be able to be a part of the show right through COVID, bringing the pilot to life and then the season. The challenges of shooting during that time were hard enough, but then the identity of a superhero with action made some things really tricky. One of the more wild sets was a North Korean submarine we got built with all these special effects pieces and pipes blowing up.

With such an impressive resume of blockbuster films, how do you balance your artistic vision with the expectations and demands of big-budget productions?

I treat each job like it was my first. Skills are transferred, sometimes the foresight of seeing things with experience, but most times, I aim to bring the purest version of my creative soul to make the project what it’s meant to be. In fact, lower budget shoots are more demanding I’d say, as we’re always working towards making it look five times what it costs.

What are some key elements you consider when creating visually stunning and immersive worlds for films?

Both roles have different approaches, to be honest. One commonality, however, is research. I take pride in my work to research and it is how I like to balance creativity with imagination. Other factors matter too — the budget, the director’s vision and the purpose of what is being said. I want to always use design to become a character within the journey.

How has your involvement with the New York Film Academy and teaching workshops for budding creatives influenced your approach to filmmaking?

It has pushed me to always learn. The world has picked up the pace of what emerging technology brings to the table. Along the way, you meet amazing people that create whole new opportunities. Filmmaking is all about the people involved, and teaching allows me to see the other side of what the next generations see within the worlds we are creating.

The 8th Sin is scheduled to release on May 28 on all platforms.





