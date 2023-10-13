Souk becomes a carnival of arts

The temperature (hopefully) drops; the art on display surges. At the helm of long-awaited art flea, Souk, is Juhi Mydra, organiser, multi-disciplinary artist and entrepreneur, who believes in the potential of the art community. To her, a creative ecosystem isn’t just a gathering; it’s a celebration of the free-spirited. Carefully curated, Souk will showcase exquisite offerings from diverse sectors. From avant-garde clothing and accessories to delectable desserts, elegant footwear and mesmerising paintings, attendees will find themselves in the throes of creativity. In its 12th edition, Souk’s lineup of city-based artistes will embrace the spirit of indie. It will feature Trilok Chander, Shreetan Gurala, Suparna Vortair, Sanjana Akasam, Karen Mario and Nitin D’Souza as musicians.

“The day is about having home-grown brands and artists coming together and celebrating art and entrepreneurship,” she adds. Suparna, who leads her 5-piece indie band, Suppi & The Vibe, will present a multi-genre set including hip-hop, jazz, rap and Carnatic tracks. Most of the artistes performing that day will present their original music. “The event is happening on a larger scale and this time, it is great to see the kind of spotlight that will fall on indie music. The whole concept of live arts gaining this prominence is motivating and something I would be looking forward to,” Suparna tells us. Trilok, a handpan player, will perform with guitarist, Chahat Patel. Together known as duo Trilok and Chahat, the former, who is usually known for his solo handpan performances, is excited to fuse it with acoustic guitar for the first time. “Souk is more musically inclined this time — it happily empowers mutual support, collaboration, and connections within indie music communities,” says Trilok.

Over the course of two years, Juhi’s endeavours have been both formidable and fruitful. With a simplicity that belies its immense impact, Souk looks forward to expanding its horizons in the years to come. Perhaps, Souk will transform into a grand festival in the future. With every detail meticulously curated, she watches as her vision comes to life, enveloping the city in a cocoon of inspiration — as if a brighter tomorrow for Hyderabad. “Souk implies growing together, not at the expense of others but in harmony, building an atmosphere of encouragement rather than competition,” she tells us.

Free entry. October 14. 12 pm onwards. At Monastery, Hitec City. — chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita