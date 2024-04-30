Gallery West End in Delhi to host 'Détente: A Haven of Artistic Rhapsody' from May 6

Art connoisseurs in New Delhi should make it a point to visit the Détente: A Haven of Artistic Rhapsody hosted by Gallery West End from May 6, after its special debut at Travancore Palace on May 1.
The exhibition aims to provide an immersive experience to the viewers and take them through the realms of a multi-thematic art exhibition complete with visual experience and aesthetics.
Some of the well-known names whose work will be featured include — M F Hussain, S H Raza, G R Santosh, B Prabha, Satish Gujral, Manu Parekh, Lalu Prasad Shaw, M Narayan, Ashok Bhowmick, Shyamal Mukherjee, Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Anup Kumar Chand, and Aditee Garg.
It serves as a platform for art lovers to acquaint themselves with the works of senior artists and also gives space to emerging artists. Speaking about the curation, Sumer Raj Chadha, founder, Gallery West End comments, “This exhibit is a tribute to a true art aficionado and a fervent connoisseur of beauty, our vanguard, late Santosh Raj Chadha, my beloved grandmother. She sowed the seed of love for art and has been a custodian of creative curiosity in our family. I endeavour to honour her legacy and to carry forward her ignited artistic discernments”
What is interesting is that the exhibition puts up artworks of artists who have had various different ideologies and processes from each other, thus giving a variety of artworks to understand.
The themes vary from culture and societal constructs to surreal landscapes, folklore, personal experiences, emotions and psyche. This allows the viewer to delve into diverse minds and understand art and its diversity closely.
What: Détente: A Haven of Artistic Rhapsody
Where: Travancore Palace, May 1- 3, 2024 / Gallery West End, May 6- 15, 2024