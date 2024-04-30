Gallery West End in Delhi to host 'Détente: A Haven of Artistic Rhapsody' from May 6

Art connoisseurs in New Delhi should make it a point to visit the Détente: A Haven of Artistic Rhapsody hosted by Gallery West End from May 6, after its special debut at Travancore Palace on May 1.

The exhibition aims to provide an immersive experience to the viewers and take them through the realms of a multi-thematic art exhibition complete with visual experience and aesthetics.

Some of the well-known names whose work will be featured include — M F Hussain, S H Raza, G R Santosh, B Prabha, Satish Gujral, Manu Parekh, Lalu Prasad Shaw, M Narayan, Ashok Bhowmick, Shyamal Mukherjee, Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Anup Kumar Chand, and Aditee Garg.