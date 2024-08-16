Artist Aditya Pande is hosting his solo exhibition Blind Spot in New Delhi

Delhi-based artist Aditya Pande is currently hosting his solo art exhibition called Blind Spot at Nature Morte Gallery space. Pande’s artworks exist on several dimensions. They have been generated through computerized means but also include the fundamentals of mark-making. Each artwork displays childishness and also frightening symbols; they are steeped in culture and also reflect animalistic instincts, they are orchestrated and yet sometimes gibberish.
To make it simple for the viewers to understand his method of art-work one can describe it as a space between pre-historic cave paintings and science fiction fantasies. Some of the figures that one can spot include lookalikes of aliens, insects, phantasms, freaks and more. These characters are figment of our imagination, the meaning of which varies to each their own.
Pande’s artworks are unique because they are made with a technique invented by him. Complex images are at first constructed in the computer and then printed onto paper, canvas or vinyl. Viewers would get to see examples of all three types of printing at the exhibition.
What: Blind Spot, art exhibition
Where: Nature Morte’s Delhi gallery space at the Dhan Mill compound,
When: till September 1, 2024 (Mondays closed)
Timing: 11 am – 7 pm