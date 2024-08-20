Crafting expressions

Ansel Easton Adams, an American photographer, once said, “You don’t take a photograph, you make it.” This sentiment rings true, as photography transcends mere image capture to become an art form, a historical record, a craft, a means of self-expression and a tool for exploration. Its ability to convey powerful messages or capture reality is undeniable, even when it stirs controversy. A notable example is Kevin Carter’s Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph, The Vulture and the Little Girl, which immortalised a harrowing moment in 1994.

Every photograph represents a unique journey for both the photographer and the subject. To honour these distinct journeys, the Hyderabad Centre for Photography, in collaboration with the Telangana Government, Telangana Tourism, the State Gallery of Art, and the Indian Photo Festival, organised an exhibition on World Photography Day. This event highlighted the diverse experiences and stories behind the lens.

Forty-two photographers from the city participated in the exhibition, showcasing themes such as portraits, documentary, street, wildlife, architecture and landscape. Aquin Mathews, Director of the Indian Photo Festival, remarked, “This exhibition invites you to experience the transformative power of photography, appreciating its ability to bridge gaps between cultures, generations and individuals. Through this exhibition, we celebrate not only the art of photography but also the vibrant community that nurtures it. Through the Lens is a tribute to the exceptional local talent that enriches our cultural landscape. Each photograph on display reflects the artist’s unique perspective, shaped by their personal experiences and in sights. Their work serves as a powerful reminder of the creativity and diversity that thrive within our community.”

This year’s exhibition, marking its 10th anniversary, featured participants such as Dr Ravi Kumar, Vedika Bonakurthy, Jahnavi Saran Chandrashekar, Rama Veeresh Babu, Ashok Kumar, Jeet Chaware, Radha Varanasi, Naureen Mansoory, Rahesh Vallepu, Sathyaprasad Yachendra, Sriram Reddy, Suresh Kandukuri, Firdaus Mistri, Anil Pilli and several others.

Bobz Choudhari’s photograph, titled Bonda’s Routine, captures the culture of the Bonda tribe. “This picture was taken around two years ago. I’m passionate about capturing people from different cultures. The Bonda tribe is one of the first groups that migrated from Africa to India 60,000 years ago,” he shared. He highlighted that in Bonda society, women hold a privileged position as the primary workers and providers, with matriarchal norms that include women marrying younger men and caring for them as they age.

Other highlights of the exhibition include TNIE lens man Vinay Madapu’s back stage photograph titled Colourful, depicting an artist from West Godavari per forming at Bonalu, and Chandrasekhar Singh’s In Quest of, an image taken at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. Singh, who has been documenting this festival for the last 20 years, noted, “The celebrations are becoming di luted, but Kumbh Mela remains a place of vibrant and diverse subjects, with three crore people gathered on a single day.”