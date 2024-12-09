‘Penumbra: A Meditation on Duality and Discovery’ delves into the theme of duality, using light and shadow

Penumbra: A Meditation on Duality and Discovery, featuring the works of C Douglas, K Muralidharan, and the late M Suriyamoorthy, encourages reflection on the theme of discovery, conveyed through the dynamic interplay of light and shadow. It offers a space where opposites converge, urging viewers to explore unresolved moments in their own lives and seek meaning in the gaps. Penumbra is more than an exhibit; it is an invitation to contemplate and transform.
The series delves into the theme of duality, using light and shadow not just as visual elements, but as metaphors for the fragmented self and the process of growth. These contrasts invite viewers to explore the liminal space between clarity and obscurity, between being and becoming, where the tension of opposites sparks new discoveries.
The act of creation here mirrors the evolving nature of identity—art, like the self, is never static but constantly unfolding. It reveals fragments of truth, fleeting glimpses of clarity, each full of possibility and reflecting the unfinished nature of discovery. These fragments, though incomplete, speak to the beauty of what remains unresolved.
The interplay of light and shadow in these works acts as a mirror, reflecting both external forms and internal landscapes. Shadows do not obscure light; they deepen its meaning, revealing what lies hidden. The artists’ practices blur the line between reality and perception, suggesting that what we see is shaped by what remains unseen. Art becomes an invitation to look closer, to question the surfaces we encounter, and to find meaning in the spaces in between.
For C Douglas, this interplay is both visual and intellectual, rooted in literature, philosophy, and cultural narratives. His works exude quiet contemplation, offering questions suspended between clarity and ambiguity. “The materials I use—mud, watercolours, creases, folds—shape the narrative subjectivity,” Douglas explains. “The undecidability of the subject remains central, and the non-hierarchical surface gives a sense of truth. The fragmentation resists final vocabulary.” In his work, each piece feels like a moment of pause, a reflection on the tensions between clarity and ambiguity, where ideas hover on the verge of crystallisation.
The exhibition transforms into a reflection on the process of discovery itself. Light and shadow work as partners, intertwining the concepts of being and becoming, rather than serving as final outcomes.
K Muralidharan, on the other hand, is inspired by Indian folk traditions, and creates vibrant compositions that bridge mythology and the contemporary. His work vibrates with energy, drawing on cultural heritage while leaving room for reinterpretation. “Through intricate patterns and humanised forms, I foster a dialogue between the past and the present, showing how identity evolves in the space between tradition and personal insight,” he says.
The exhibition also features late M Suriyamoorthy’s works that engage with the folk tradition through a deeply personal lens, fusing collective memory with his own unique perspective. His art goes beyond simply repeating tradition; it reimagines it, presenting a highly subjective interpretation of shared heritage. By navigating the space between the universal and the intimate, Suriyamoorthy’s works demonstrate how tradition can serve as a vehicle for self-expression and transformation.
In the Penumbra, these voices come together, where opposites merge and new possibilities unfold. The exhibition transforms into a reflection on the process of discovery itself. Light and shadow work as partners, intertwining the concepts of being and becoming, rather than serving as final outcomes.
Open to all.
December 10 to January 15, 3 pm to 6.30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday).
At Apparao Galleries, Nungambakkam.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain