‘Penumbra: A Meditation on Duality and Discovery’ delves into the theme of duality, using light and shadow

Penumbra: A Meditation on Duality and Discovery, featuring the works of C Douglas, K Muralidharan, and the late M Suriyamoorthy, encourages reflection on the theme of discovery, conveyed through the dynamic interplay of light and shadow. It offers a space where opposites converge, urging viewers to explore unresolved moments in their own lives and seek meaning in the gaps. Penumbra is more than an exhibit; it is an invitation to contemplate and transform.

The series delves into the theme of duality, using light and shadow not just as visual elements, but as metaphors for the fragmented self and the process of growth. These contrasts invite viewers to explore the liminal space between clarity and obscurity, between being and becoming, where the tension of opposites sparks new discoveries.

The act of creation here mirrors the evolving nature of identity—art, like the self, is never static but constantly unfolding. It reveals fragments of truth, fleeting glimpses of clarity, each full of possibility and reflecting the unfinished nature of discovery. These fragments, though incomplete, speak to the beauty of what remains unresolved.