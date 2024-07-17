Maestro with a mission

The dedication of the many gathered at the kathakali training centre in Tripunithura is palpable. Pupils — as young as seven and as old as 63, most of them women — stand in disciplined rows. A sprightly veteran guides them with each step, demonstrating each Mudra with practised ease and precision.

A gamut of dramatic emotions, from grief to joy, flickers on his face. The disciples follow him step for step, going the extra mile to bend their backs to make the stance text-book perfect. Graceful.

At the centre, renowned kathakali maestro FACT Padmanabhan is passing on the rich heritage of this dance-drama tradition to eager learners.

Recognised for its intricate make-up and costumes, kathakali, the traditional dance of Kerala, generally showcases the artistry of male actor-dancers, with men often doing the roles of women characters. The maestro himself is known for his stunning performances of ‘Stree Vesham’ during his prime.

However, he is now happy that the gender barrier is slowly fading. More women are coming forward to master one of the oldest surviving theatrical arts. “I’ve disciples across all ages. A majority of them are women,” beams the maestro.

“They are ready to make the effort and often come to practice after school, college or office hours. It’s the pure dedication to the art form that motivates them to learn kathakali. After all, it requires a minimum of six years to master the ‘Balapadam’ (basics),” says Padmanabhan.

The master of bhava has been teaching Kathakali for nearly 55 years. “While once my disciples comprised almost entirely male students, the interest for the art form is on the rise among the women. This is a welcome change,” he says.