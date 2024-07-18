I Distinctly Remember invites you to explore the intimate bond between materials and memories

Memories are woven into the very fabric of our material world, where each object serves as a vessel carrying stories of the moments gone by. Six artists have come together to showcase an evocative new exhibition titled I Distinctly Remember where they explore the intimate relationship between materials and memories. Explaining the idea, Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi, curator of the exhibition, says, “When you hold or touch something like a wooden toy, what distinct memory comes to your mind? Many of these things are becoming standardised and losing their uniqueness, which leads to a loss of the memories we associate with them.”

The exhibition features a variety of works crafted from clay, metal, wood, and crochet, each piece inviting the audience to engage their senses and recall personal memories.

Prakruti Maitri, an artist from Hyderabad, will display three of her interactive artworks. One standout piece, I Want to Say Something but Can’t Say It Alone, is made from gulmohar seeds crocheted together into a wearable sculpture. “My weavings are not usually individual and are only functional when worn by a group,” she says. This unique garment can be worn by three people simultaneously, and as they move, the seeds create sounds that reflect the wearers’ conditions. “The sound shows the comfort or the discomfort of the person wearing it,” she says.