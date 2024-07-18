I Distinctly Remember invites you to explore the intimate bond between materials and memories

Memories are woven into the very fabric of our material world, where each object serves as a vessel carrying stories of the moments gone by. Six artists have come together to showcase an evocative new exhibition titled I Distinctly Remember where they explore the intimate relationship between materials and memories. Explaining the idea, Srinivas Aditya Mopidevi, curator of the exhibition, says, “When you hold or touch something like a wooden toy, what distinct memory comes to your mind? Many of these things are becoming standardised and losing their uniqueness, which leads to a loss of the memories we associate with them.”
The exhibition features a variety of works crafted from clay, metal, wood, and crochet, each piece inviting the audience to engage their senses and recall personal memories.
Prakruti Maitri, an artist from Hyderabad, will display three of her interactive artworks. One standout piece, I Want to Say Something but Can’t Say It Alone, is made from gulmohar seeds crocheted together into a wearable sculpture. “My weavings are not usually individual and are only functional when worn by a group,” she says. This unique garment can be worn by three people simultaneously, and as they move, the seeds create sounds that reflect the wearers’ conditions. “The sound shows the comfort or the discomfort of the person wearing it,” she says.
Another artist, Swathi Bheemani, deeply passionate about both painting and sculpture, channels her personal struggles and feminist views into her art. Her experiences of societal sexism fuel her creations, such as her coal sculptures. One poignant piece on display is a coal sculpture depicting a broken backbone, symbolising the Hathras rape case. “People usually use coal to draw, but I was intrigued by how coal can also be carved into sculptures,” she explains.
Mrudula Kunatharaju from Vizag, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from the Andhra University, draws inspiration from everyday objects. One of her watercolour paintings in the exhibition, titled The Things We Carry and the Things We Wish to Discard, features a sandalwood doll on top of two hands wearing gardening gloves. “This painting talks about bloodlines and the duality of what we inherit and what we wish to discard,” she explains. The subtle sepia tones and intricate details, like a small sprout emerging from the doll, reflect her refined aesthetic.
The exhibition also includes works by Akshay Maiti and Tufan Pramanik from Kolkata and Possible Futures, a group of performers based in Hyderabad. Together, these artists create a tapestry of memories, inviting visitors to touch, see, and even smell the pieces, reconnecting with their own personal histories through the materials on display.
Free entry. July 20, 5 pm.
The exhibition will go on till August 20.
At Dhi Contemporary, Madhapur
Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha
Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress