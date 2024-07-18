Immerse yourself in emotions as four storytellers take the stage to bring you tales close to their hearts

What is this life without good stories! Ek Kahani Sunoge? by a group of friends turned performers caters to our urge to listen to stories and more stories. Amlan Hussain, Eshwar Raj, Aman Verma, and Sowmya M Ravi have created a space where stories come alive and deeply connect with the audience.
Amlan, who opens the evening with a captivating act, describes his storytelling as weaving “blankets of stories and words which can isolate you from the chaotic world and take you to a world full of dreams.” His opening act, a modern love tale infused with flavours of Kolkata, cricket, and Bollywood, sets the stage for the main storytellers.
Aman Verma, a seasoned poet and storyteller from Jabalpur, has been nurturing his passion for six years. His set, Keep Smiling begins with humorous anecdotes about his transformation from a shy, introvert child to someone who always smiles. Aman adds a touch of humour with stories about his interactions with his mother and friends, before delving into a touching love story. Reflecting on a particularly moving performance, he says, “A moment close to my heart is when I performed a set about a toy that my mother couldn’t afford. The audience’s emotional response made me feel powerful.”
Sowmya M Ravi, who began her storytelling journey in 2018, enjoys crafting intricate narratives with a plethora of characters. “I love to introduce as many characters as I can in my stories, and my upcoming show in Hyderabad is no different,” she says. Her segment will be a continuous flow, blending a love story with family drama. Sowmya emphasises empathy and emotional connections in her stories, drawing from real-life inspirations and her love for photography. “When an audience member texted me, saying how my story helped them avoid an irreversible step, I realised the profound impact of my work and felt proud,” she adds.
Through humour, introspection, and heartfelt tales, Ek Kahani Sunoge? is all set to weave threads of imagination, empathy, and connection, enriching the cultural fabric of Hyderabad and beyond.
Tickets at Rs 249. July 21, 4 pm.
The Comedy Theatre, At Gachibowli.
Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha
Mail: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress