Immerse yourself in emotions as four storytellers take the stage to bring you tales close to their hearts

What is this life without good stories! Ek Kahani Sunoge? by a group of friends turned performers caters to our urge to listen to stories and more stories. Amlan Hussain, Eshwar Raj, Aman Verma, and Sowmya M Ravi have created a space where stories come alive and deeply connect with the audience.

Amlan, who opens the evening with a captivating act, describes his storytelling as weaving “blankets of stories and words which can isolate you from the chaotic world and take you to a world full of dreams.” His opening act, a modern love tale infused with flavours of Kolkata, cricket, and Bollywood, sets the stage for the main storytellers.

Aman Verma, a seasoned poet and storyteller from Jabalpur, has been nurturing his passion for six years. His set, Keep Smiling begins with humorous anecdotes about his transformation from a shy, introvert child to someone who always smiles. Aman adds a touch of humour with stories about his interactions with his mother and friends, before delving into a touching love story. Reflecting on a particularly moving performance, he says, “A moment close to my heart is when I performed a set about a toy that my mother couldn’t afford. The audience’s emotional response made me feel powerful.”