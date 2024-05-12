The moving finger paints

“I wanted to bring all this in public consciousness. These modest works take us to Karbala that encapsulates the narrative of migration and mourning. Then, the viewer transits into the largeness of the immersive, which unfolds the panorama of Husain’s life through an expansive vocabulary. Here, you will see some works resonating from the exhibition, but it mostly comprises of his larger works such as Beyond Theora, Mothers, and the ones from the Mahabharata and British Raj series.”

This solo show is significant in more ways than one. It is a first-of-its-kind experience featuring an Indian artist. It is also a representation of rich South Asian art heritage. But above all, it is a peek into the soul of an artist who held his country close to his heart, even after being exiled by religious fury: perhaps a forerunner to the aesthetic regulations in today’s creative sphere.